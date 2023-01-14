Joe will not play in Friday's matchup with the Bulls due to GI symptoms, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Joe was previously not listed on the injury report and will be an unexpected absentee for Friday's contest. He will vacate his usual 15-20 minute role which will likely be dispersed amongst Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins. Joe's next chance to play will come Sunday against Brooklyn.
