Joe will not return to Friday's game against Atlanta due to lower back tightness, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Joe was not on the floor for the start of the third quarter, and he has been ruled out for the rest of the contest due to a back injury. It's unclear whether the injury is severe enough to put him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Spurs. Joe will finish the night with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt) across 11 minutes in the first half. Aaron Wiggins should see a significant uptick in playing time off the bench in the second half due to Joe's absence.