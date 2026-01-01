Joe chipped in 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 19 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-95 win over Portland.

The five made three-pointers represented Joe's best performance from beyond the arc since Nov. 4, when he drained six treys against the Clippers. It was only the second time in eight games since returning from a knee injury that the 26-year-old wing has scored in double digits, and Joe is averaging just 6.6 points, 2.3 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.1 assists in 15.0 minutes over that stretch.