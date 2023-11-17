Joe racked up 23 points (7-7 FG, 7-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 128-109 win over Golden State.

The perfect performance from beyond the arc led to new season highs in points and three-pointers for Joe, and the seven made threes tied his career high. While the 24-year-old has only scored in double digits four times in 12 games to begin the season, he's drained multiple threes in eight of the last nine games, averaging 3.0 a night while shooting a blistering 52.9 percent from long range.