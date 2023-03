Joe closed with 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 101-100 victory over the Clippers.

Joe logged 27 minutes for his second straight game, and although we typically see Joe fill in for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the two guards actually shared the floor for a few times. The pairing resulted in a point flurry from Joe to end the second quarter.