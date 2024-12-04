Joe racked up 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 133-106 win over Utah.

Joe and Cason Wallace have been alternating starts in the backcourt alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but Joe outplayed his teammate despite coming off the bench in this one. The former Arkansas guard has scored in double digits in just two of his last five outings, but his performance in this contest might lead him to a few more starts in the near future. Despite the fact he's capable of putting up solid numbers on any given game, the inconsistency of his role limits his fantasy upside considerably.