Joe posted six points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one rebound in 21 minutes during Friday's 112-100 victory over Cleveland.

Joe led all bench players with 21 minutes Friday but came up short when it comes to tangible production. This effort aside, Joe has been arguably the best three-point streaming option in recent times, averaging 3.8 triples per game over the past two weeks. It appears as though the coaching staff is more than happy to give him at least 20 minutes most nights. Friday's effort aside, he should remain on the radar for anyone in need of a short-term boost in perimeter scoring.