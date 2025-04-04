Joe (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Joe will sit a game for the first time since March 3 due to a right knee injury. The issue isn't expected to be serious, but the Thunder are being cautious since the former Arkansas star is a key piece off the bench for OKC. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Iffy against Houston•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Outstanding in win over Chicago•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Drains five threes from second unit•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Scores 14 points in win•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Not starting vs. Charlotte•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Set to start Wednesday•