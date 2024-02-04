Joe (sternum) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, but he was able to participate in the Thunder's morning shootaround, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Like Joe, Jalen Williams (ankle) will miss a third consecutive game Sunday, but both were involved in shootaround and could have a realistic chance of returning to action Tuesday in Utah. Joe's continued absence Sunday should continue to open up a spot on the second unit for two-way player Lindy Waters, who gives the Thunder another wing capable of stretching the floor and keeping opposing defenses honest.