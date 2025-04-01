Joe finished with 31 points (10-17 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 145-117 victory over the Bulls.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams tend to earn most of the credit for what the Thunder do on offense on a regular basis, but this time it was Joe who led OKC to a huge blowout win with an outstanding effort off the bench. This is not the first time Joe has turned heads with his play as a member of the second unit, though, as he also scored 31 points in a win over the Knicks on Jan. 10. Joe has scored 15 or more points off the bench in 10 different games this season.