Joe logged eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 17 minutes during Sunday's 145-135 win over the Knicks.

With both Luguentz Dort and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in foul trouble in the first half, Oklahoma City leaned on Joe and he scored 10 points in nine minutes of action. With 17 minutes on the floor, it was just the second time all season that he's played more than nine minutes in a game. While he hasn't received ample playing time, he's made the most of his opportunities and has sunk 54.2 percent of his shots and 44.4 percent of his tries from beyond the arc.