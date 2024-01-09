Joe racked up 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 136-128 victory over Washington.

It's Joe's best scoring effort since he dropped 20 on the Bulls back on Nov. 22. The fourth-year wing's role on the second unit is steady, but it doesn't offer a lot of fantasy upside -- Joe has drained at least one three-pointer in 14 straight games but has scored in double digits only four times over that stretch, averaging 8.3 points, 2.1 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.0 assists in 18.1 minutes a night.