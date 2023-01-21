Joe ended with 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-12 3Pt) and six rebounds over 29 minutes during Friday's 118-113 loss to the Kings.

The 23-year-old guard's bench role still makes his production erratic, but Joe has demonstrated an impressive ceiling when he's gotten a chance. He's scored more than 20 points three times in nine January contests, averaging 12.6 points, 3.4 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.3 assists in 21.2 minutes a night during that stretch and putting himself on the radar in deeper season-long formats as well as being a cap-saving DFS option with some upside.