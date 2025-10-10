Joe compiled 19 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 FT, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds and a blocked shot over 20 minutes in Thursday's 122-116 preseason win over the Hornets.

The Thunder will continue to spread out the usage up and down the bench, and Thursday was Joe's turn to make an impact. He took all eight of his shots from beyond the arc and converted on five of them, displaying the same prowess from downtown that he displayed last season. During the 2024-25 campaign, the sixth-year guard converted 41.2 of his three-point shot attempts.