Joe racked up 20 points (5-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Joe proved yet again that he's capable of doing damage from beyond the arc and snapped out of an 0-for-7 stretch from deep over his last two matchups. Sunday's showing marks his best scoring performance since Feb. 26, and it was also reassuring to see him shoulder a heavier workload after getting stuck around the 20-minute mark in his previous two games.