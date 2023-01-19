Joe logged 23 points (7-12 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 win over the Pacers.

Joe saw plenty of looks from beyond the arc during Wednesday's matchup, and he matched his highest scoring total of the season while tying for the team lead on the scoreboard against the Pacers. He's scored in double figures in just three of his eight appearances in January and has averaged 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game during that time.