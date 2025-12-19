default-cbs-image
Joe (knee) posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Thursday's 122-101 win over the Clippers.

Joe made his return from a four-game absence with a bruised left knee and came through with some efficient scoring off the bench. The sharpshooter has been a solid source of triples, averaging 2.9 per game to go along with 12.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.3 minutes per contest across 18 games this season.

