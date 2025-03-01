Joe (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Joe was one of two OKC players who departed Friday's win over the Hawks with injuries, with Chet Holmgren (ankle) being the other, and the back tightness will prevent him from playing Sunday. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Rockets in the second leg of a back-to-back set.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Leaves game due to back tightness•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Won't play Monday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Stays sharp from downtown•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Drains five threes in Monday's win•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Scores 17 points off bench•