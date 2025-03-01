Now Playing

Joe (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Joe was one of two OKC players who departed Friday's win over the Hawks with injuries, with Chet Holmgren (ankle) being the other, and the back tightness will prevent him from playing Sunday. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Rockets in the second leg of a back-to-back set.

