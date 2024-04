Joe supplied 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 126-112 loss to the Pacers.

Joe made his first start of the season Friday in place of Cason Wallace. Joe extended his streak of double-digit scoring to three games and has reached that mark in five of his last six appearances. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Joe could be in the starting lineup for a second straight game.