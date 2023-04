Joe logged 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 136-125 loss to Golden State.

Joe bounced back from back-to-back poor shooting outings and secured his ninth double-digit scoring performance since March 1 (19 games). During that stretch, the third-year wing has averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.1 minutes with 38/32/81 shooting splits.