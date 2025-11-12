Joe registered 18 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound and one assist over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 126-102 win over the Warriors.

Joe played the most minutes all season Tuesday, which may have been partly attributed to the fact that the Thunder were blowing out the Warriors in the second half. Regardless, Joe has solidified himself as a major contributor among the second unit, averaging 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.1 blocks and 3.6 threes made over 25.1 minutes so far.