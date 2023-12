Joe put up 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three blocks and a steal over 20 minutes in Thursday's 133-110 victory over the Lakers.

Joe has been on somewhat of a surge recently, averaging 14.3 points on 55.0 percent shooting from the field and an astounding 53.2 percent from three (on 6.7 attempts) in his last seven games. It appears a consistent role has been carved out for the sharpshooter, so expect him to bring the scoring punch off the bench for the Thunder on a nightly basis.