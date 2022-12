Joe closed Monday's 123-121 win over the Trail Blazers with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the lineup, Joe reverted to a bench role following a spot start during Saturday's win Memphis. Over his past eight appearances (one start), Joe has averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.5 minutes per game.