Joe supplied 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes during Monday's 126-117 victory over Atlanta.

Joe has scored in double figures off the bench in back-to-back games and made at least two three-pointers in four straight contests. With the Thunder healthy, Joe will be limited to around 20 minutes per game, capping his fantasy upside, but he's certainly capable of catching fire from deep on a nightly basis.