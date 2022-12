Joe chipped in nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals over 10 minutes during Monday's 121-114 win over the Hawks.

Joe nailed a trio of three pointers and added multiple assists and steals in just 10 minutes of action. The third-year guard hasn't needed much playing time to make an impact this season, as he's posting 5.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 9.3 minutes across 15 appearances.