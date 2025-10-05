Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joe will start Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets, James Plowright of CLTure.org reports.
With most of the Thunder's starters resting Sunday and Jalen Williams (wrist) likely out until Opening Night, Joe will start the preseason opener alongside Aaron Wiggins, Nikola Topic, Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng. Joe has shot at least 41 percent from deep in three straight seasons.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Tallies 11 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Fails to score in Game 2 win•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Perfect from field in Game 2•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Scores 10 points in win•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Reserve role Sunday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Career-best night from outside•