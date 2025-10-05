Joe will start Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets, James Plowright of CLTure.org reports.

With most of the Thunder's starters resting Sunday and Jalen Williams (wrist) likely out until Opening Night, Joe will start the preseason opener alongside Aaron Wiggins, Nikola Topic, Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng. Joe has shot at least 41 percent from deep in three straight seasons.