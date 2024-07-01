Joe agreed Monday with the Thunder on a four-year, $48 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Thunder had previously declined Joe's $2.16 million team option for 2024-25 on Saturday, but that was likely a gesture of goodwill as the organization looked to keep the sharpshooting wing in the fold on a longer-term pact. Though he projects to remain a bench player for the Thunder moving forward, Joe has proven to be one of the league's top long-range snipers even while starting in just 11 of his 151 regular-season appearances with Oklahoma City across the past two campaigns. Over that stretch, he's converted 41.2 percent of his 747 three-point attempts.