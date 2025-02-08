Joe closed Friday's 121-109 win over the Raptors with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes off the bench.

The 25-year-old wing remains locked in from long distance. Joe has drained multiple three-pointers in six straight games since returning from an illness, averaging 14.2 points, 3.5 threes, 2.5 boards and 1.5 assists in 24.5 minutes over that stretch while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and a blistering 51.2 percent from beyond the arc.