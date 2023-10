Joe supplied 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 124-104 victory over the Bulls.

Joe was part of a balanced Oklahoma City attack that featured six players with double-digit scoring. Joe led the Thunder's bench in scoring as well as minutes played. Oklahoma City posted a bottom-10 clip from beyond the arc last season at 33.2 percent, so the 24-year-old's shooting prowess merits a healthy role.