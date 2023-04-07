Joe finished with 11 points (3-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 21 minutes during Thursday's 114-98 win over the Jazz.

Joe struggled to find his rhythm from the field, but he still scored in double figures off the bench for a second straight game thanks to a trio of three-pointers. He also notched multiple steals for the 13th time this season. Over his past 12 appearances (10 starts), Joe has averaged 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.3 minutes per game.