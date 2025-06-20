Joe registered 11 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one assist across 15 minutes during Thursday's 108-91 loss to the Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Joe scored double digits for just the fifth time this postseason, playing a handful of extra minutes as the Thunder was soundly beaten by the Pacers. Joe has barely featured thus far during the playoffs, logging double-digit minutes only four times in the past 16 games. Oklahoma City will now host Game 7 on Sunday, looking to put a bow on what has been an incredible season.