Joe will not play Wednesday versus Denver due to a bruised sternum, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Joe was caught up in a collision and hit the deck hard during Monday's loss to Minnesota. He appears to have dodged a serious injury to his collarbone or rib region, but he will nonetheless be sidelined Wednesday. Jalen Williams (ankle) is out and Luguentz Dort (ankle) is questionable in what could be a shorthanded Thunder rotation.