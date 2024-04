Joe (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

As expected, Joe has been upgraded from probable to available and will likely remain in the starting lineup as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps), Jalen Williams (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (leg) are all out. Over his last six games (one start), Joe has averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 25.2 minutes per game.