Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Won't play Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Joe (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Dallas.
Joe has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to left knee soreness. His absence should mean more minutes will be available for Ajay Mitchell and Aaron Wiggins. Joe's next chance to play will come Sunday at Utah.