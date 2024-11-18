Joe has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to a left calf contusion.

Joe suffered a calf contusion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Mavericks and will be sidelined for the first half of Oklahoma City's upcoming back-to-back set. He can be considered doubtful for Wednesday's home game versus Portland, barring an update. Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace are candidates for more minutes in Joe's absence, but the Thunder will also get Alex Caruso (hip) back for Tuesday's contest.