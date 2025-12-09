site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Won't suit up Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Joe (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Joe will miss his third straight game due to a left knee contusion. With the 26-year-old swingman sidelined, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Aaron Wiggins are candidates for increased playing time.
