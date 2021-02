Roby (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Roby was a game-time decision leading up to Friday's matchup, but he'll be available to play after a three-game absence due to right foot soreness. Assuming he's fully healthy, Roby could see increased playing time with George Hill (thumb), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) and Theo Maledon (COVID-19 protocols) all sidelined Friday.