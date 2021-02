Roby will come off the bench Friday against the Bucks, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Al Horford (rest) returning to the lineup, Roby will come off the bench. In Roby's past five appearances off the bench, he has averaged 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 18.4 minutes.