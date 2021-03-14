Roby went for 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, two blocks and nine turnovers in Sunday's win over Memphis.

Even with Al Horford resting, Roby came off the bench as the Thunder rolled with Moses Brown, who fouled out in 24 minutes, as the starting center. Roby ended up seeing the lion's share of the minutes (33), and he while he nearly had a double-double, his afternoon was marred by the career-high nine giveaways -- a ridiculously high total for a non-primary-ball-handler.