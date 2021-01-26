Roby compiled 16 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 125-122 victory over Portland.

Roby has been a steady contributor since entering the starting lineup over two weeks ago. Al Horford (personal) remains away from the team and at this point, there has been no word on when he might return. Until that point, Roby is a player to consider picking up if his skill set is something that fits your team.