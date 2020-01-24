Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Dealt to Thunder
Roby was traded by the Mavericks to the Thunder on Friday in exchange for Justin Patton and cash considerations, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The 45th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Roby has yet to appear in an NBA game, spending all of his time in the G League. That will likely be the case still going forward for the Thunder.
More News
-
Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Plays back-to-back set in G League•
-
Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Transferred to G League•
-
Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Dealing with plantar fasciitis•
-
Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Back with Dallas•
-
Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Experiencing minor foot injury•
-
Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...