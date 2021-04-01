Roby registered 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

Roby ended just one rebound shy of putting up a double-double in his previous contest, but he reached that feat for the third time in the current campaign during Wednesday's win. Roby has now started eight games in a row for Oklahoma City, and while his numbers have been inconsistent, he has proven to be a two-way presence for the Thunder. The Nebraska product has scored in double digits in four of that aforementioned eight-game stretch.