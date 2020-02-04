The Thunder assigned Roby to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Shortly after being acquired from the Mavericks two weeks ago, Roby got the chance to make his NBA debut in a 20-point win over the Kings on Jan. 29, playing two minutes of garbage time. He's unlikely to get an opportunity to play rotational minutes in the NBA anytime soon, so the G League assignment should present him with some much-needed playing time in a competitive setting.