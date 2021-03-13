Roby will start at power forward in Saturday's matchup with the Knicks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Roby has primarilly started this season when replacing Al Horford at center, but he will now share the frontcourt with him while replacing Darius Bazley at power forward. The Thunder will presumably look to see how the two share the court together. He has averaged 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds across 27.5 minutes in 12 starts this season.