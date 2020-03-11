Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Finding bench role with Blue
Roby registered three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three blocks and two rebounds across 18 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 G League loss to Spurs.
Through seven games with the Blue, Roby has carved out a solid bench role, averaging 6.7 points and 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals over 19.0 minutes per game. Before making his way to the Blue, the 22-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals over 21.0 minutes with the Texas Legends.
