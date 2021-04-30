Roby tallied 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and two assists across 16 minutes in Thursday's 109-95 loss to the Pelicans.

Roby played from the bench again and served in a limited capacity due to his lingering toe injury, but he inflicted swift damage in the loss. Now in his second year, the 6-foot-8 Nebraska product is almost assuredly in Oklahoma City's plans after they try to regroup from a lost season, but with Moses Brown being the flavor of the month at center, Roby's impact is capped with the second unit.