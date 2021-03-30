Roby posted 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots across 34 minutes in Monday's 127-106 loss to the Mavericks.

Roby's usage should remain high while Darius Bazley is out. Although his shot was a little off in the loss, his contribution to secondary categories was excellent, and he is improving his skills as a rebounder with every game. The second-year Nebraska product has flourished in his expanded role after only appearing in three games during his rookie season.