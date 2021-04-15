Roby recorded nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 147-109 loss to the Warriors.

Roby has been able to stick in the starting five in both of his two games since returning from a four-game absence due to a concussion, but he could end up moving into a backup role at power forward behind Darius Bazley once Aleksej Pokusevski (arm) is cleared to return. If Roby can still consistently get around 20-to-25 minutes per game off the bench, his well-rounded skill set would give him some value in deeper leagues, but his upside is lower now that Thunder are nearly back to full strength in the frontcourt.