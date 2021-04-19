Roby recorded 11 points (4=6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 21 minutes in Sunday's 112-106 loss to the Raptors.

Roby's contribution was a major culprit in the Thunder's most interesting development of the evening, which was Moses Brown's scoreless game. Both Roby and Aleksej Pokusevski shut Brown out of his usually-steady production. With the Thunder losing ten straight games and falling further and further in the West, the team's rotation will likely be subject to a lot of variance. News like Brown's regression and Roby's demotion to the bench will become commonplace as the team struggles through their youth-based rebuild.