Roby (foot) said he's fully recovered but isn't traveling for Saturday's preseason opener at San Antonio, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Roby underwent surgery on his right plantar fascia in July, but he indicated he'll begin the season 100 percent healthy despite not traveling for the exhibition opener. The 22-year-old played 11 minutes over three games as a rookie last season and is unlikely to have a significant role for the Thunder during the 2020-21 campaign.